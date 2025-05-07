Met Gala: Truth About Emma Chamberlain's Patiala Jewelry Which Was Denied to Diljit Dosanjh

This year’s Met Gala has sparked many conversations among netizens. One of them centers around Diljit Dosanjh’s look, which paid tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, who ruled in the 20th century, according to reports.

Dosanjh looked royally elegant as he appeared on the blue carpet wearing a head-turning outfit by Prabal Gurung. It seemed that a lot of thought had been put into every detail of the ensemble.

According to reports, the singer’s stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, attempted to include the iconic Patiala choker, which holds significant historical value. The neckpiece was reportedly commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in 1928 from Cartier.

The New York Times reportedly stated that Cartier informed Dosanjh’s team that the necklace is sealed in a museum and unavailable for loan. Devnani then collaborated with the Golecha Jewels, which crafted a stunning piece inspired by the original choker.

Although many praised Dosanjh’s look, some couldn’t help but recall that, back in 2022, White YouTuber Emma Chamberlain , then a brand ambassador for Cartier, wore the original necklace at the Met Gala.

Many cultural commentators reportedly pointed out that when Chamberlain wore the historically significant jewelry, it was presented as Cartier “restoring” a jewel from history, highlighting the brand’s legacy and craftsmanship. According to an Economic Times article, the focus was more on the luxury brand than the cultural context.

The article further suggested that if Dosanjh, who is a brown (Punjabi) artist, had worn the necklace, the narrative would likely have shifted to deeper questions: Why was the necklace looted? Who was the looter? And what does it mean for an Indian artist to wear it now, not as a fashion statement, but as a symbol of revival?

The publication also noted that the necklace was last seen in 1946. After India’s independence, it mysteriously disappeared from the royal treasury. Years later, fragments of it resurfaced in London, were auctioned off in parts, and eventually acquired by Cartier.

Many netizens shared their thoughts on Dosanjh reportedly not being allowed to wear the choker at the Met Gala. One person on X wrote, “The fact they weren't giving something WHICH WAS LITERALLY OURS.”

Another individual shared, “But if Diljit wore it, it won’t be just a significant piece. It’s like reclaiming and will become a very political statement. Good for him, good for Punjabis and Indians but not good for the Whites.”

