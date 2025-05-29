Chucky Star Ed Gale Passes Away at 61: Know All About Actor and His S*xting Minor Controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death, s*xual harassment, and s*x offenders.

Chucky star Ed Gale has passed away at the age of 61. The actor was well-known for playing the role of the iconic horror character in the 1981 film Child’s Play. The unfortunate news of the movie star’s death was shared by his niece, Kayse Gale, on her Facebook account.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt post, Kayse wrote, “Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.”

She further added, “Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back. He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever.”

The late actor’s niece continued to share that Gale appeared in nearly 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. The movie star took on roles that required extensive physical work, leaving a lasting legacy behind.

Ed Gale’s minor s*xting controversy

The Chucky star’s death came two years after the actor was investigated for s*xting up to 10 minors. The Los Angeles Department revealed to the Daily Mail at the time that the investigation was still going on, and no arrests had been made yet.

Advertisement

A group calling themselves “Creep Catcher Unit” posed as a 14-year-old boy and confirmed that they received freaky texts from the actor. Before calling the cops on Gale, the group confronted him on camera while he was at his Los Angeles apartment.

According to the video recorded by the group, the actor admitted to having been s*xting minors, but no more than 10. He also confessed that all the people he had talked to online were under 18 years of age.

The late actor also revealed being close with Jeffery Jones, who worked alongside the actor in movies and is popularly known for his role in Beetlejuice.

Jones has been tagged as a s*x offender and has been arrested twice for not updating his status register.

Ed Gale’s career in movies

Gale bagged the role of Chucky in 1981 and went on to become a horror icon following his appearance in Child’s Play. Additionally, the actor has also reprised his role in two other installments of the movie franchise. Ed went on to be cast in other notable titles such as Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombietown.

Advertisement

The late star had a great career in the industry, as he went on to play different characters in nearly 130 films, TV shows, and other projects.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Fan-Favorite Horror Comedy Series Chucky Canceled After 3 Seasons? Here's What We Know