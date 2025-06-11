Cole Escola Clarifies Viral Joke on Nicole Scherzinger’s Tony Win: ‘It’s Sad They Pit Broadway Gals Against Each Other’

Cole Escola is setting the record straight after a viral quip made in the Tony Awards press room sparked online buzz. The Broadway star, who made history by winning Best Actor in a Play, raised eyebrows with a tongue-in-cheek comment following Nicole Scherzinger’s win for Sunset Boulevard.

Cole was caught on camera reacting to Scherzinger’s Best Actress in a Musical victory by saying, “Who is it? Nicole? Wow. The speculating is over. Wow. Four years. Four more years.”

The comment quickly spread online, with some misinterpreting the intent. Two days later, on June 10, Cole Escola took to their Instagram Story to offer clarity and context.

“When I made that joke... I meant it like, well, she won, she’s who we’ve got for the next four years — as if I think winning Best Lead Actress in a Musical is the same as winning a presidential election,” they explained. “But, you know, people just want to pit us Broadway gals against each other. And I think it’s sad. I think it’s sad.”

Despite the online speculation, there’s no bad blood between the two performers. Escola and Scherzinger were photographed smiling together backstage at the Tonys, holding their awards proudly. They were also seen celebrating at the same after-party, cementing that their friendship is very much intact.

Far from a feud, the moment proved to be another example of how online commentary can distort the spirit of live events. As Cola Escola noted, “It’s sad” how quickly camaraderie gets misread. Both stars, however, seem to be focused on the joy of their shared Broadway triumphs, not the rumors.

