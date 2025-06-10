Conner Smith Causes Death of 77-Year-Old Woman in Alleged Crosswalk Accident, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussion of death which some readers may find distressing.

Country music star Conner Smith is at the center of a tragic accident after allegedly striking and killing a 77-year-old pedestrian, Dorothy Dobbins, in Nashville. The fatal crash, which occurred on June 8, remains under investigation, with no charges filed against the singer at this time.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Smith, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he hit Dobbins as she was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk. Dobbins, a local resident, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police cited Smith's failure to yield the right of way as the preliminary contributing factor in the crash, but noted that he showed no signs of impairment. No charges have been filed against him yet as the investigation continues.

Smith's attorney issued a statement expressing deep sympathy for the victim's family and confirmed that the "Creek Will Rise" singer is fully cooperating with authorities. A source close to the situation also clarified that Smith was neither impaired nor distracted by his phone at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred on the final day of CMA Fest, Nashville's major annual country music celebration. Smith, a Nashville native and Big Machine Records artist, recently released his debut album, Smoky Mountains, and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

As investigations move forward, Conner Smith's team continues to stress his cooperation and grief over the fatal accident. Meanwhile, the country music community and local residents mourn the loss of Dorothy Dobbins, as questions remain about the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

