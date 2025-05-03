Crystal Hefner, Widow Of Late Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner, Gets Engaged to James Ward

Crystal Hefner, widely known as the widow of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is set to marry James Ward. According to reports, Ward proposed on April 25 with a six-carat, vintage mine-cut diamond on a whisper-thin band at Hefner’s Hawaii home, after a year of dating.

“It truly feels like a full-circle moment. James completely surprised me. He had a hidden staircase and a winding trail cleared to reveal a handcrafted deck perched above a dramatic cliffside overlooking the ocean,” the widow of Hugh Hefner shared with US Weekly.

Further speaking to the publication, Crystal Hefner shared that the proposal took place at the same spot where she had gone on a picnic a year ago, calling it “ours.” She admitted that she had no idea James was secretly turning their relationship into something “permanent and symbolic.”

Describing the special moment, Crystal revealed that she initially thought they were simply going for a walk. However, as they approached the location, she noticed flowers, handwritten notes, and the endless sea stretching in front of them, realizing that something extraordinary was about to happen.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Ward admitted that keeping the proposal plans a secret from Hefner was challenging. "It runs so contrary to our connection to keep anything from her," he shared.

He also mentioned that anyone who knows Crystal knows she “doesn’t miss a thing.” “She’s that wonderful combination of smart and attentive, so I really had to step up my game to avoid an overshare,” the 41-year-old added.

For those unaware, Hefner and Ward began dating in April 2024 after meeting through mutual friends.

