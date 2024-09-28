Dakota Johnson Reveals Mom Melanie Griffith Made Her Meet Barack Obama With THIS Embarrassing Introduction: 'I Died'

Dakota Johnson recently opened up about an embarrassing moment she experienced thanks to her mom, Melanie Griffith. During a conversation with Vanity Fair on YouTube, the Fifty Shades actress shared how Griffith introduced her to former President Barack Obama after the release of the 2010 film The Social Network, leading to an awkward exchange.

The 34-year-old actress recalled the moment during the interview, stating, "I was with my mom and we were meeting Barack Obama, and it was a huge deal." Things took a mortifying turn when Griffith introduced her daughter by saying, "Oh, Mr. President, this is my daughter. She just did a movie. She's an actress too. She was in The Social Network. She's in her underwear."

Johnson, who appeared in a scene with Justin Timberlake in The Social Network, humorously recalled the moment, saying, "And I died. I died inside."

In the film, Johnson plays a character who shares a one-night stand with Sean Parker, played by Timberlake. Reflecting on her experience shooting the scene, Johnson, who was only 19 at the time, admitted she had preconceived ideas about her famous co-star but described him as "lovely and kind."

She also joked about filming the scene, sharing how she wasn’t allowed to keep her costume’s “booty shorts” and how they did so many takes that she still remembers all the lines, even 14 years later.

Advertisement

Johnson further shared stories of how her mother has embarrassed her over the years, revealing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2022 that Griffith frequently posts childhood photos of her online without permission. Johnson said, “I don’t like it... and somebody will send it to me like, ‘You were so ugly!’ or ‘You were so cute when you had braces!’”

Despite her mother’s continued antics, Johnson looks back on these moments with humor, acknowledging that her relationship with Griffith still leads to some playful, yet embarrassing, experiences even as an adult.

ALSO READ: ‘It Felt Incredibly Natural’: Dakota Johnson Speaks On Her Directorial Debut Loser Baby; Says She’s ‘Open To Making More’