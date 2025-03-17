Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny Cut EJ Out of His Life for Good?

Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives (March 17) will bring intense confrontations as Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) declares he’s done with his father, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), following a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) launch a critical search, and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) takes drastic measures to safeguard Rachel Blake (Ros Gentle). Here’s what’s coming up.

At the DiMera mansion, Johnny is furious and ready to sever ties with EJ after learning the disturbing truth about his conception. Having heard the details from Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow), Johnny confronts his father, making it clear that no explanation will change his mind.

EJ scrambles to justify his actions, but Johnny refuses to listen. Instead, he delivers a harsh ultimatum—he’s finished with EJ and will never forgive him. The fallout leaves EJ reeling, as he faces the painful reality that his own son may never accept him again.

Elsewhere, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) has a heated encounter with Melinda Trask (Tina Huang), sparking fresh tension. Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada intensify their efforts to find evidence that could bring EJ to justice. Their search could be a game-changer, especially if they uncover proof strong enough to put EJ behind bars.

At the same time, Kristen grows increasingly worried about Rachel, realizing her daughter needs more structure and support. With Rachel spiraling, Kristen takes action to ensure she doesn’t end up in serious legal trouble. But keeping both herself and Rachel out of harm’s way proves to be a major challenge.

Meanwhile, Belle Black (Martha Madison) confides in Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), revealing she made the mistake of sleeping with EJ again—and deeply regrets it. Brady, dealing with his own relationship troubles, vents about Kristen and Ava. With Ava growing distant, Brady suspects their romance may soon come to an end.

As Days of Our Lives unfolds, Johnny’s decision to disown EJ could have lasting consequences, while Rafe and Jada’s investigation inches closer to uncovering the truth. Will EJ lose everything, or can he find a way to repair the damage? Meanwhile, Kristen fights to keep Rachel out of trouble, and Brady prepares for the possible end of his relationship with Ava. Stay tuned for more drama in Salem.