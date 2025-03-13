Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ’s Sinister Plan Be Exposed?

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives on March 13 brings deception, emotional confrontations, and risky plans. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) scrambles to hide his dark agenda from Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), while Belle Black (Martha Madison) receives critical news about her mother’s next move. Meanwhile, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) extends an olive branch to Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens).

Chanel is reeling from the failed adoption attempt with Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson) at the DiMera mansion, leaving her disheartened. Paulina steps in to apologize for her role in the chaos and reassures Chanel that she and Johnny will find happiness—whether or not that includes adopting Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Sophia Choi’s (Rachel Boyd) baby.

Meanwhile, Johnny isn’t letting EJ off the hook easily. Determined to get answers, he grills his father about the shady Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) situation. But just as Johnny presses EJ for the truth, he unknowingly stumbles upon an even darker secret.

EJ is caught at the worst possible moment—hiding a syringe meant for Rachel Blake (Ros Gentle). As Johnny questions him, EJ scrambles to keep his twisted scheme under wraps. Will Johnny realize what his father is up to before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) delivers urgent news to Belle: she’s heading to Washington with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to push for answers on John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) mysterious mission. With Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) refusing to share critical details, Marlena hopes that a face-to-face meeting will uncover the truth.

While Belle supports any effort to bring John home, she fears for her mother’s safety. Already dealing with one missing parent, Belle pleads with Marlena not to put herself at risk. Marlena reassures her that Steve will be by her side, but with the stakes rising, their journey could take a dangerous turn.

From EJ’s dangerous deception to Belle’s growing concerns, Days of Our Lives is setting the stage for shocking revelations. Stay tuned as the secrets unravel and tensions explode in Salem.