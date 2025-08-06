Destination X Star Biggy Speaks Out on Betrayal from Co-Contestant Rick: ‘Nobody Talked to That Guy’

Destination X star Biggy has opened up about the big twist that took place in the final episode of the reality TV show. The first season of the series ended on July 29; it was full of drama, trust and betrayal.

In the finale, Biggy, Rick, and Peter were the three contestants who battled it out for the ultimate prize money. While Biggy believed that he had the support of Rick and could see himself in the top two, he was left disappointed when the latter showed his loyalty to Peter and ousted Biggy.

Following the conclusion of the reality show, Biggy made an appearance on the episode of RHAP: We Know Reality TV, wherein he revealed what it was like having a bond with Rick.

Biggy reflects on getting betrayed by Rick in Destination X

While addressing his final moments in the game of Destination X, he shared about his bond with Rick and how he thought that he could reach the top two. Speaking of his fellow co-star, the reality TV personality shared, "Nobody talked to that guy,” referring to the time when the cast members ignored Rick after he lost the challenge.

Furthermore, Biggy said that Rick was one of the three contestants he spoke to. Moreover, Biggy felt bad for Rick when he thought Shayne was paying more attention to Alyssa than to him.

When the episode host asked Biggy about Rick and Peter’s alliance, he said that he was kept in the dark. The reality star also shared that he got close to Rick after the incident, when no other cast member was talking to him. "I got close with Rick, like, from then on.”

Meanwhile, in the talks, Biggy admitted that his co-contestants asked him not to trust Rick, but he did not listen. He knew something wasn’t right when Rick lied to him about the white pine cones.

As the season came to an end, Rick Szabo was crowned the winner of the game.

Destination X season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

