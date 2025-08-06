Will Chris Hemsworth Bid Goodbye to His Iconic Character Thor in Avengers: Doomsday? Actor Spills the Beans

Chris Hemsworth is set to return to the Marvel franchise as Thor in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor, who plays one of the original Avengers, spilled the beans over the rumors of the new cinematic piece being his last venture as the God of Thunder.

Previously, the movie star shared a video on his YouTube channel to celebrate his return to the franchise. While it wasn’t the intent, the clip went on to spark speculations about Thor taking an exit from the MCU.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth provided a clarification that the video was made out of gratitude, and nothing else.

Chris Hemsworth reacts to rumors about his viral Thor video

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Chris Hemsworth reacted to the rumors of Avengers: Doomsday being his last venture as Thor. The actor shared, “It was certainly not the intent. To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, ‘Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, cool. It’s been great,” referring to the audience misinterpreting his montage video.

He further added, “So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, ‘Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.’ We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Extraction star revealed that he has begun filming for the new chapter of the character. He also said that the journey of playing Thor has been the biggest part of his career.

What can be expected out of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday?

As per Hemsworth’s clarification about his character, Thor is expected to make an appearance in the films releasing post the Doomsday. The character of God of Thunder could play a crucial role in the upcoming film, considering that he has been a part of the franchise since 2011.

Having teamed up with the rest of the Avengers over the years, Thor could bring experience and power to fight the evil of Dr. Doom.

Moreover, Chris Hemsworth will reunite with his old pal, Robert Downey Jr., on the screens for the first time since the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters in December 2026.

