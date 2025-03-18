Did Jonathan Majors Admit to ‘Strangling’ His Ex-Girlfriend in Newly Retrieved Audio? Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault.

Jonathan Majors admitted to being aggressive with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the newly unearthed video clip. According to the reports by Rolling Stone, the actor had been staying in London in 2022, as he was shooting for the Disney+ series, Loki season 2.

The recorded clip dates back to the same year, and in the 28-second clip, the actor is heard saying that he is ashamed. Before cutting himself, Major also revealed that he had never been aggressive with any women before.

The actor can clearly be heard saying, “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before.” He further said, “I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.” In the other voice, which was of Jabbari, she goes on to say, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

Admitting to his doings, Majors continues to say, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” He added, “That’s never happened to me.”

The audio clip surfaced on the internet after a lawsuit was filed against the actor in December 2023, on the grounds of assault and harassment.

Majors was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.

The actor had continuously denied any wrongdoings until 2024. He was, however, sentenced to probation and one year of a domestic violence prevention program.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, the Creed star was dropped out of various projects, and was fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played the role of Kang the Conqueror.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.