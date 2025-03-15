Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Childhood Abuse Experiences; Shares How He 'Dealt' Through Trauma

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Jonathan Majors opened up about enduring sexual assault from both men and women when he was a kid. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ant-Man 3 actor discussed his childhood traumas nearly two years after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” he told the outlet. He further hinted that the misdeed was conducted by people who were supposed to look after him in the absence of a father. “I was f–ked up,” Majors confessed.

The Creed III actor’s father passed away when he was 8, and his mother was oblivious to the harassment he endured. However, he recently opened up about his sexual abuse to his mother, a pastor, who apologized for not being able to protect him.

He assured his mother that he didn’t intend to reveal the incidents to make an issue out of it. Instead, he simply wanted his mother to know because it happened within their family. “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect, grow and learn from it,” Majors added.

The actor never dealt with his traumas until recently, and unpacking and accepting the past made his healing process rewarding. He admitted that by getting the “help,” he was able to understand himself better.

Moreover, he has learned to take accountability for his actions and write his own story. He insisted that self-destruction, passing the blame, and being in denial about one’s actions are negative coping mechanisms with no outcome.

He wants to chuck those narratives from his conscience and plans to “struggle” in order to learn, metabolize, and grow. The Loki actor was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December 2023, and stepped away from the limelight.

Although he pleaded not guilty, Majors was convicted on multiple counts of assault and aggravated harassment. In November 2024, Jabbari dropped the case after reaching a settlement, days after the actor’s engagement to Meagan Good.