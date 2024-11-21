‘Do Not Let Her Out': Susan Smith’s Ex-Husband David Makes An Emotional Request For Her Parole To Be Denied After 30 Years

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to gruesome murder

David Smith tearfully requested that parole not be granted to his former wife, who murdered their two sons in 1994. In his emotional plea, he detailed the profound impact their deaths had on his life.

On November 20, during the convict’s parole board hearing, David shared a candid statement explaining why he believed she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.

According to People magazine’s report, in a video released by WCNC, David said the past 30 years had been difficult. He added that he was not there to speak about her behavior in jail, as the accounts and records of that were already available. Instead, David emphasized that he was there as an advocate for his sons, Michael and Alex, speaking on their behalf as their father.

David stated that the crime was not something Susan committed unintentionally but was a deliberate act to murder their sons. He mentioned that he had not seen or felt any remorse from Susan, either through her actions or in any written form.

While describing how his life had been severely impacted by the grief, he said:

“She changed my life for the rest of my life that night. What she did, not only to Michael and Alex—she came pretty close to causing me to end my life because of the grief that she brought upon me. But thankfully, she didn’t.”

Before the Wednesday hearing, David told WYFF that when Susan was sentenced to life in prison, he and many others, including the jury, believed that she would spend the rest of her natural life in prison.

On Wednesday, he said, “Now that’s different.”

David further stated, “But at that time, that’s what counts. Ultimately, to me, that’s only 15 years per child—her own children. It’s just not enough.”

While pleading, he reportedly teared up and asked the board not to grant Susan parole that day or in the future, “But specifically today, do not let her out.”

According to People magazine’s article, in 1994, Susan initially told authorities that a Black man had stolen her vehicle with her and David’s sons—Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months—inside it. She spent the following nine days making emotionally charged requests on television for the safe return of her children. However, she later admitted that the carjacker story was false and confessed that she had let her car roll into a lake with her children strapped into their car seats.

As per the outlet’s report, police alleged that Susan committed the crime because she was romantically involved with a man who did not want children.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the convict was reportedly denied parole, but she can request the board for parole every couple of years.

David expressed how much he missed his kids and how deeply he loved them. He added that he would continue to be present at these hearings every two years to make sure that their death “doesn't go in vain.”

During a press conference, the father of the late children said the parole board made the correct decision.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: One Tree Hill’s Paul Teal Passes Away At The Age Of 35; Actor’s Fiancée Confirms With An Emotional post