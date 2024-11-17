THROWBACK: When Drake Mentioned Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Name In A Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

The much-discussed rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake captured everyone's attention when both rappers made vocal allegations and traded barbs. The tension escalated when the Compton native dissed Drake in his track Not Like Us. In response, the Canadian rapper reportedly fired back with The Heart Part 6, which mentioned Millie Bobby Brown's name.

Brown’s name is mentioned because of the controversial friendship between Drake and the actress, which started a few years ago and garnered attention from the public because she was a teenager at that time.

Lamar did not mention the Stranger Things actress’s name in the song, but he suggested the God’s Plan rapper’s alleged association with underage girls.

In The Heart Part 6, Drake clarified that he would never go after pursuing a teenage girl. He mentioned, “Only f**kin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager.” He also denied the serious allegation of being associated with underage girls.

He rapped, “I never been with no one under age but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted.”

After he name-dropped her in the diss track, many people reportedly questioned X about why he mentioned her name, even though Lamar did not specifically call her name out, per Sportskeeda.

The friendship between the Enola Holmes star and the Hotline Bling vocalist grabbed everyone’s attention a few years ago. While conversing with W magazine in 2018, she talked about how both of them were each other’s fans and that they texted all the time.

The actress added that he helped her with everything, “just like life lessons.”. She called Drake “amazing,” and a “great human being.”

While chatting with Access Hollywood during the Emmys that year, she said they texted one another the other day and missed each other.

Soon, people started questioning their friendship online, garnering a massive backlash against the rapper. As per Sportskeeda, the actress later defended Drake and shared a story on Instagram.

In the story, she stated, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird.” She expressed being lucky to have individuals in the business to help her further her career and offer their “wisdom and guidance.”

She expressed being blessed to have incredible people in her life and others did not get to choose that for her. Brown talked about it being nice to have people who understood what she did. She urged people to get back to discussing real-world issues rather than her friendships.

At that time, the Canadian rapper reportedly did not comment on it. Later, however, he mentioned her name in the song called, Another Late Night, which is featured in the For All The Dogs album, released in 2023. He rapped, “Weirdos in my comments talkin' bout some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin.”

