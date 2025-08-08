Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Reportedly Parts Ways With Olivia Jade Giannulli After 4 Years of Relationship

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli. The actor had been in a relationship with the latter for the past four years, and the news of them parting ways comes amid speculation of a breakup that has been circulating on the internet for many months.

Advertisement

According to the sources, who informed People Magazine of the couple's split, the Kissing Booth star and Giannulli had been in an on-and-off relationship since the beginning.

In April, the internet personality scrapped the rumors of a breakup after she liked one of the posts of Elordi’s sister on social media that talked about the actor’s project, The Narrow Road to the Deep Down.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s relationship timeline

Jacob Elordi got together with Olivia Jade after breaking up with the actress-model, Kaia Gerber. The pair met in 2021 and began dating the same year. The sources close to the partner at the time revealed that Elordi and Gianulli are "casually dating," shutting down the speculations. The pair was often seen hanging out together, either at coffee shops or other public places.

After quietly dating each other for a year, the actor and the internet personality were met with an obstacle in their relationship. The couple reportedly broke up in June 2022, found their way to each other a month later, and again parted ways in December of the same year.

Advertisement

Six months later, in June, the duo was back in action, as they were snapped strolling on the streets of New York. Elordi and Giannulli also took a trip together in Italy, which was said to be quite romantic.

While Elordi was serious about his relationship with the internet star, he kept it majorly private and often declined to comment on it in the media.

In the following months, the couple spent time with each other and were spotted attending events together on multiple occasions.

As for the recent breakup, the reason has not been revealed by either of the parties.

On the work front, Jacob Elordi will appear in season 3 of Euphoria.

ALSO READ: ‘No Way That’s Him:’ Netizens React To Jacob Elordi As He Debuts New Beard Look