General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Protect Carly Spencer from Danger?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Wednesday, April 2, Jason Morgan grows increasingly concerned about Carly Spencer’s choices, while Sasha Gilmore Corbin takes a firm stand against Jenz Sidwell. Meanwhile, Anna Devane throws out accusations as chaos brews in Port Charles. Let’s dive into the latest drama unfolding on GH.

Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri confronts Emma Scorpio-Drake over her arrest, questioning why she put herself in legal trouble despite her record. Emma defends herself, but Gio worries about the consequences. Meanwhile, Anna suspects ADA Turner’s legal pursuit of Emma is actually a personal attack against Commissioner Devane.

Elsewhere, Diane Miller interviews a new candidate for a job—likely Marco, who is rumored to be moving from Miami. Diane’s pointed question, “Who else knows about this?” suggests that secrets could come to light during their conversation. Later, Marco visits Wyndemere, seemingly to see his father, adding fuel to the speculation that he is Sidwell’s son with Natalia Ramirez.

As Maxie Jones pushes Lucas Jones to take action on his feelings for Marco, Lucas prepares for a major transition to living and working in Port Charles. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, Tracy Quartermaine, and Maxie discuss a possible partnership with Sidwell at Deception. Despite Brook Lynn’s objections, Maxie reminds them that Sasha supports the deal, prioritizing what’s best for the company.

Sasha, however, draws a clear line with Sidwell after honoring their agreement. When Sidwell hints at more profitable opportunities, Sasha stands firm, making it clear she has her limits.

Meanwhile, Laura Collins shares a meal with Sonny Corinthos and may pressure him—like Jason—to stop delaying his risky heart surgery. As Carly Spencer and Jack Brennan enjoy some intimate moments, Carly warns him that they won’t be able to spend as much time together. Despite potential backlash or work-related conflicts, the couple reassures each other that nothing will tear them apart.

However, Jason remains deeply uneasy about Carly’s relationship with Brennan. Turning to Lucas for help at General Hospital, he expresses concerns about Brennan’s threat to Carly’s safety. Lucas shares some of those fears but insists that Carly won’t be controlled—not even by Jason. Though Jason issues a dire warning about looming danger, Lucas may argue that Carly is in charge of her own life.

With secrets unraveling, alliances shifting, and rising tensions, General Hospital promises an episode full of drama. Will Jason be able to protect Carly from a dangerous fate? Can Sasha hold her ground against Sidwell’s advances? And will Anna’s accusations expose the real motive behind ADA Turner’s actions? Stay tuned for all the unfolding twists in Port Charles.