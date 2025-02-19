General Hospital Feb 18 Episode Recap: Anna Asks Jason to Have Faith in Her

General Hospital’s new episode has been released and the fans are in for intense emotions and drama amongst the characters. The latest release majorly revolved around Anna, who caught Jason and Sasha kissing in the interrogation room. For the circumstances given, Anna had to let go of what she had witnessed, as through her contacts, evidence against Cyrus could be brought in.

Anna also begged Jason to not take any rash decisions if she agreed to set him free. She does not want Jason to go after Cyrus. Meanwhile, Jason is looking for every clue that could lead him to Cyrus, so that he could not let him go away with another killing.

On the other hand, the mood for Valentine’s Day is set, and Trina agrees to go out on a date with Kai. The duo have the best time with each other, and amidst the dinner, Trina goes on to confess a secret to Kai, leaving him surprised.

Curtis too gets romantic with Portia, as he plans a surprise for her on their second wedding anniversary. While the duo broke up just before their wedding night, they found their way back to each other and spent a memorable time with each other.