General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Dig Up Dirt on Sonny?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 1, reveal a day filled with intrigue and emotional confrontations. Ava Jerome (Maura West) embarks on a mission to uncover dirt on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), while Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) makes a bold vow. Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and other characters find themselves caught in a web of secrets and personal dilemmas.

Ava Jerome, determined to gain the upper hand in her custody battle over Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola), enlists Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) in her quest for information. Despite Ava's persistence, Trina may insist she knows nothing useful and is reluctant to get involved in the feud.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks has a heart-to-heart with Sonny, declaring she won't repeat past mistakes. Despite Sonny's potential warnings about Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), Josslyn believes her real error was allowing Sonny to interfere in her relationship.

Later, Josslyn comforts Trina, who is distressed by Ava's attempts to drag her into the custody dispute. Adding to the tension, Nina Reeves is poised to eavesdrop on a significant conversation. Whether she overhears Trina and Josslyn or catches Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discussing Ava's role in her disbarment, Nina stands to gain valuable insights.

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Alexis Davis have plans for some fun, which will be interrupted by big news from Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). Meanwhile, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) voices her dissatisfaction with Blaze's (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) Deception contract, much to Maxie Jones' (Kirsten Storms) frustration.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) takes time off to support Violet Finn (Jophielle Love), prompting questions from Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). Lois argues that family comes first, especially with Violet needing extra attention due to Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) rehab.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) contemplates the emotional toll of her surrogacy journey as the baby's birth approaches. Realizing the complexity of her decision, Kristina grapples with unforeseen feelings and complications.

As Ava digs deeper into Sonny's secrets and Josslyn makes a stand, Port Charles is abuzz with secrets and shifting alliances. General Hospital promises a riveting week of drama and revelations, with each character navigating their own emotional and moral dilemmas.

