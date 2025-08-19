The Conjuring: Last Rites Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything to Know About the Final Film

The Conjuring franchise is set to come to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites, which will release in theaters on September 5, 2025. The film will mark the final chapter in the long-running horror universe, closing out the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The final case of Ed and Lorraine Warren

The upcoming film focuses on the Warrens’ last major case, known as the Smurl haunting, where a family was tormented by a demon for more than a decade. In the trailer, Lorraine warns, “There’s something in the attic. Ed, there’s an evil here. Something I’ve felt before.” She also tells the family, “This thing in your house is a demon. It’s the first one that we’ve ever encountered.”

The storyline brings the couple face to face with a demon they had crossed paths with early in their careers. Lorraine adds, “We were young. We were scared. We ran away. And after all these years, it wasn’t done with our family.”

Will The Conjuring: Last Rites be a box office hit?

According to Deadline, industry tracking suggests that The Conjuring: Last Rites could open in the USD 35M-USD 40M range. While not as massive as previous September blockbusters like It: Chapter One (USD 123.4M) or The Nun (USD 53.8M), it is still expected to perform strongly. Warner Bros. has historically owned the post-Labor Day horror market, and fans are anticipating a big finale.

Unlike The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was released during Warner Bros.’ day-and-date HBO Max experiment, Last Rites will be a full theatrical release. This gives the film a strong chance to return to the franchise’s earlier box office potential.

Here’s what to expect in The Conjuring: Last Rites

The movie will feature familiar faces and new additions. Alongside Wilson and Farmiga, the cast includes Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, and actors Steve Coulter, Elliot Cowan, Rebecca Calder, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Shannon Kook, and John Brotherton, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Director Michael Chaves returns to helm the project, after directing The Nun II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Producers James Wan and Peter Safran also return, with the script written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Fans of the Conjuring Universe will also notice that the Annabelle doll makes an appearance in the trailer. Annabelle, first introduced in the 2013 Conjuring film, went on to have three spinoff movies. For this release, Annabelle has even inspired a special popcorn bucket, which has become a viral sensation among fans.

