Hacks Season 4 Boats Celebrity Cameos From Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Burnett, and More; Know Full List

Hacks brings on board some big names as guest stars to assist in Deborah Vance's late-night aspirations as they start to take off. Iconic comedians are set to join in key roles, determining the course of Jean Smart's character as she makes her comeback.

According to Entertainment Weekly, comedy legend Carol Burnett as well as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will appear in cameos in Hacks season 4. Kimmel guest stars as himself in episode five. His alter ego confronts Deborah when he finds out that she's trying to poach a guest to her show.

Meanwhile, Burnett will have a cameo in the fourth episode as a friend who is supportive of Deborah when she suffers from anxiety. The cameo is a glimpse of vulnerability that Deborah exhibits. The scene creates an opportunity for a more intimate interpretation of Deborah, even more so due to Burnett's involvement.

Kimmel reportedly improvised some of his dialogue to fit the tone of the show and added jokes of his own about fellow late-night talk show hosts. "He brought some of his own dialogue that was really good. He went there," series co-creator Paul W. Downs told the outlet.

Smart gushed about Burnett's appearance on the show. She told the outlet, "There's nobody like her in terms of comedy and just being an incredibly cool human being.... If I can be like her or Betty White when I'm in my 90s, I'll be a very, very happy lady."

Apart from Jimmy Kimmel and Carol Burnett, the other guest stars this season include Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, and Eric Balfour.

Hacks Season 4 debuts with two episodes on April 10 on Max, marking a new era for Deborah Vance with ambition, challenge, and old friends from comedy's elite.

