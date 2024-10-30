'I Crawled Over And...': Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious Experience Of Taking Gummies With Late Mom By Accident

Reba McEntire, celebrated for her down-to-earth charm and iconic country hits, recently shared a humorous and heartfelt story about a night she and her late mother accidentally took a 25mg gummy together. Reba recounted the tale on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, taking fans back to early 2020, when she was caring for her mother Jacqueline during her cancer treatment. What began as a simple night of caregiving quickly turned into a memorable event filled with unintended laughter.

According to Reba, her sister Susie had suggested giving Jacqueline a gummy at night for pain management if needed. Unaware of the potent effects of a higher dosage, Reba and her mother took a 25mg gummy together, inadvertently setting themselves up for a night filled with giggles and the struggle to keep steady. Reba explained that she only realized the gummy’s effects after it kicked in, leaving her feeling dazed but amused by the situation.

While sharing the story with Fallon, Reba described the scene with humor, highlighting her attempts to care for her mother in their altered state. From trying to follow her mother’s requests to crawling around the room to keep balanced, Reba brought the audience to laughter, admitting that even she wasn’t prepared for how challenging – yet funny – the night would become.

Fans who tuned in to The Tonight Show were treated not only to a humorous retelling but also to Reba’s heartfelt admiration for her mother. As she continued with the story, Reba emphasized that their close relationship allowed them to share such moments, adding that laughter was a shared medicine they both valued. By sharing her story, she gave fans insight into her life and showed how laughter and love brought her family strength, even in challenging times.

Advertisement

Reba McEntire’s candid story offered fans a glimpse into her bond with her mother, one strengthened by humor and resilience. Her ability to laugh at life’s unexpected moments is something fans have long cherished. Through this story, Reba reminded her audience that even during hardship, it’s possible to find joy and connection. This tale, mixing comedy with nostalgia, captured the spirit of family and the power of shared memories.

ALSO READ: We're Just Talking About...': Reba McEntire Tells Michael Bublé She'll 'Keep An Eye On' Him During Hilarious The Voice Dressing Room Confrontation