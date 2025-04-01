Is Reacher Season 4 Happening? All We Know About Alan Ritchson Starrer's Return, Spin-Off Release, And More

Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller Reacher is still going strong, with the series already renewed for its fourth season. Alan Ritchson plays the role of Jack Reacher in the show.

The Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, which inspired the series, has become a streaming success, with Season 3 dominating viewership rankings in early 2025, as reported by Nielsen. The upcoming season is reportedly an original development instead of a direct adaptation, potentially bringing surprise elements to the Reacher world.

The show follows Jack Reacher, portrayed by Alan Ritchson , a hulking vagabond who becomes embroiled in perilous conspiracies. Season 3 ended with Reacher besting the powerful Paulie and embarking on another solo adventure, remaining faithful to the character's nomadic lifestyle.

With Child's bountiful body of work—29 books and a 30th in the making—there’s no shortage of content for future seasons. Production on Reacher continues to be slick, even withstanding interruptions due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.

Meanwhile, Frances Neagley, portrayed by Maria Sten, has a spin-off series already in the works and scheduled to premiere prior to Season 4.

Although precise information regarding Season 4 remains under wraps, fans are eager to know which of Child's books it will be based on. Earlier seasons have not followed a rigid sequence: Season 1 is based on the first book, Season 2 adapts the 11th, and Season 3 draws from the seventh.

Ritchson told Men’s Journal he would love for Season 4 to adapt his favorite book, Die Trying. He said, "I would love to see that happen. And so far, there's been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we'll see what the future holds. I'll find a way."

Reacher Season 4 will reportedly arrive sometime in 2026. With showrunner Nick Santora at the helm, the upcoming season is set to deliver more high-octane action and intricate conspiracies. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the first three seasons of Reacher on Amazon Prime Video.

