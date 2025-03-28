Reacher Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens to Brian Tee’s Quinn and More About Alan Ritchson’s Character

Reacher delivered another amazing season with a grand finale. Starring Alan Ritchson and a stellar cast, the latest season of this action-packed Prime Video series stood out once again. This season saw Alan Ritchson’s character trapped in several dangerous situations that pushed him to the edge, but the ending turned out to be a sweet blessing for everyone watching.

The finale of Reacher Season 3, titled Unfinished Business, kicks off with a thrilling standoff in the yard. Reacher learns from Neagley that Quinn—played by Brian Tee—has deployed his men to kill Beck and anyone near the location. Upon hearing this, Reacher jumps into action, eliminating Quinn’s operatives one by one.

Following massive chaos and violent clashes, there are heavy casualties among both ATF agents and Quinn’s men. However, one of Quinn’s men survives. While trying to alert his boss, Reacher intercepts him and forces him to delete the message. Reacher then compels him to report back to Quinn with a false scenario, claiming that everything is under control.

Neagley later informs Reacher that the Tehran buyers have arrived at Beck’s location, also warning him that the exchange is imminent. Reacher then devises a plan to infiltrate Beck’s property using Quinn’s trucks, aiming to stop the trade and rescue Richard Beck and Teresa Daniels.

However, we then see Quinn being as ruthless as ever, betraying the Tehran buyers and gunning down their men. Meanwhile, Quinn and Reacher finally cross paths. Following an intense standoff between Quinn, Reacher, and Beck, Quinn attempts to flee—but is intercepted by the Russian mob.

Reacher confronts the Russian mob and negotiates for Quinn. In exchange for cash, they hand Quinn over to Reacher.

Ultimately, Quinn meets his fate at the hands of Reacher.