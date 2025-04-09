It Ends With Us Actor Claims Blake Lively ‘Never Complained’ About Birthing Scene Mentioned in Her Lawsuit: DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Adam Mondschein, who played Doctor Dunbar in It Ends With Us, has spoken out against the claims Blake Lively made in the sexual harassment lawsuit about the birthing scene that involved him.

The actor told Page Six, "I'm not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively's motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit."

Mondschein, whose character helped deliver Lily's baby in the film, expressed his surprise at going through the actress's description of the scene. It is maintained by the actor that everything that happened when they shot was above board.

For the unversed, Lively's lawsuit reportedly mentioned Justin Baldoni introducing his "best friend" to play the role of "OBGYN when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor."

She claimed that casting Baldoni's friend for that "intimate role, in which the actor's face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating."

But this was not it; while responding to the actress's claim about being 'nearly nude,' Mondschein told the outlet that the actress's costume consisted of a "full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose."

He also alleged that Lively "never complained" or shared about "discomfort" at any stage because "nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional."

As per the publication, Mondschein expressed being offended by the Shallow star's "insinuations" in regards to his qualifications, as his bonafides were easy to look up on the internet.

The performer also told the outlet that he was a local hire and, just like any other performer who signed in on that contract, he was required to pay for his own expenses for travel and living in connection with the job.

Mondschein also expressed his willingness to testify in the upcoming trial, stating that he will answer with honesty, whatever is asked with "all the legal protection that affords." He also shared, "In particular, by noting that Ms. Lively was not 'nearly nude' in the scene we shot together."

