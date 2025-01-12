James Woods Provides A Hopeful Update About His Pacific Palisades Property Surviving Los Angeles Wildfires; Deets

The tragedy that struck in Los Angeles where many homes were destroyed because of the Wildfires, is very heart-wrenching. Among multiple reported sad stories about the disaster, also come other hopeful stories where people got lucky enough that their homes were saved from the wildfires and James Woods happens to be one of those individuals.

On his social media handle, the performer showcased his Pacific Palisades home, which was luckily survived from the wildfires. The actor penned, “A miracle has happened.” He mentioned that they managed to get the property and their home, which they were told was “gone forever, is still standing.”

He added, “In this hellish landscape 'standing' is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us.” In the video, the veteran artist showed the rest of the area of his house which looked almost entirely destroyed by the fire. He said in the clip, “This is everything below us — oh my God.”

While moving his camera to show the family of his neighbor, who he assisted in evacuating, Woods stated, “That's our neighbor's house. Sarah and Francis, whose father we saved, [are] now putting out fires on our hillside.”

The disaster that had a very huge impact on multiple people’s lives is still actively being talked about on various social media platforms. Many celebrities have ended up losing their house because of the wildfires.

As per the reports, celebrities who have lost their houses because of this tragedy include Anna Faris, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meesetr and her spouse Adam Brody, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Mantah Pratt and many others, per the aforementioned publication.

