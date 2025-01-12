‘I’m Still Struggling:’ Academy Award Nominee Djimon Hounsou Opens Up About His Difficulties Working In Hollywood As Person Of Color

Djimon Hounsou, who has done amazing projects in his impressive career trajectory, got candid while sharing the difficulties he experiences in Hollywood as an individual of color. The veteran actor shared about this when he appeared in CNN’s African Voices Changemakers.

As per People magazine, on the aforementioned podcast, Hounsou mentioned about still being underpaid, despite being in the industry for around two decades. The performer shared, “I’m still struggling to make a living.”

He further stated that he has been in the business of filmmaking for over twenty years, with two Academy Awards nominations and multiple hit films and he still experiences struggles financially. He added, “I’m definitely underpaid.”

During the conversation, Hounsou also opened up about his belief that he was snubbed by the Academy Awards or his role in the 1997 released venture of Stephen Speilberg titled, Cinque.

The Blood Diamond actor said that he was nominated for the Golden Globe but he was ignored by them for the Oscars as they thought that he just came “off the boat and the streets.” The actor shared that even though he did that with success, they did not feel like he was an actor to who “they should pay any respect.”

When it comes to diversity, the veteran performer believes that a lot of progress must be implemented in the entertainment industry. He stated, “This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”

