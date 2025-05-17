Jessie J Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Boyfriend Should Be One to Propose: ‘He Has Exceeded...’

Jessie J is opening up about taking the next steps in her relationship with partner Chanan Safir Colman. The duo has been dating for the past couple of years and also share a son. Impressed by Colman’s parenting skills, she wants the basketball player to propose to her.

In conversation with People Magazine, the English native revealed that she was the one to make the first move and now it was the athlete’s turn to pop the big question.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Jessie shared, "He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination. I'm so grateful that he is so present and just so willing to adapt around, obviously, my career.”

Moreover, opening up about her marriage plans, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that she is in no rush to tie the knot with Colman yet. She stated that the couple has talked about having a wedding a lot of times but are taking their own time to fix things. Jessie continued to add that people have funny reactions to her decision to be a wife, but she has her own preferences.

The musician continued to explain, "I would love to get married when Sky's old enough to know what's happening so that he can be really a part of it and enjoy that moment of seeing Mummy and Daddy come together in our love.” She said that having a child together is the most intimate they feel.

Joking about the proposal, the singer revealed that she will not be proposing. Explaining the reason behind the same, the singer added, "I'm not proposing, even though I'm always the one that makes the move. I made a move on him, so he's got to make the move on me."

Jessie J and Chanan Colman first met each other in 2021, and within two years of dating, the couple announced the birth of their first son.

