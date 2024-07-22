‘Made Me Re-Think About My Whole Life’: Jessie J Reveals Being Diagnosed With OCD And ADHD On Social Media

Acclaimed singer Jessie J opened up about her OCD and ADHD diagnosis and shared the same with all. The singer shared a very candid and lengthy post explaining her situation, being honest about it. Read ahead and check out the post below.

Jessie J reveals about her OCD and ADHD diagnosis

The Bang Bang artist took to her Instagram on Saturday (July 20) to share that three months ago she was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder.

In the captions, she wrote, “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it.”

The singer also shared that it feels like a “superpower” as long as one looks at it in that way and has the right group of people around that can help navigate it.

She further wrote, “It’s made me re think about my whole life. The way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love.”

The singer expressed further in the caption that it has made her love herself more. In the post, the songstress shared two videos. In both, Jessie is gracing the stage with her powerful vocals. The first video appeared to be from her childhood and the second from her adulthood after she gained fame.

Many fans sent their good wishes and appreciation for her in the comments section. Many also shared the experiences of themselves and their loved ones who are going through the same thing. Check out the videos below and also read the heartfelt caption the singer wrote.

Jessie J apologizes for calling bi-sexuality a phase

As per Out Magazine, back in May, Jessie performed at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles where she sang her songs chronologically as her career progressed.

Among all the songs, she also sang one unreleased and untitled song which talked about her past relationship with a woman, to who she apologizes for calling bisexuality a phase.

The lyrics go, “2012, I broke up with my beautiful girlfriend.” The lyrics further read, “With the press in my face, called it a phase, babe I'm sorry.”

The lyrics surprised the audience. As per the outlet, the songstress revealed in 2011 about her bisexuality but in 2014, she told The Mirror that it was a phase and she was ready to pause speaking about it completely and find herself a “husband.”

She also sang other songs during her show including Big White Room, Bang Bang, and Domino.

