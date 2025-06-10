Justin Bieber’s Relationship With Scooter Braun Is ‘Not the Same’ as Businessman Spills What Went Wrong: ‘You Want to…’

Scooter Braun is finally breaking his silence about where things stand between him and Justin Bieber, nearly two years after the two parted ways amid fallout speculation. On a recent podcast appearance, Braun shed light on their evolving relationship and what might have led to their professional split.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Braun openly reflected on his long working history with Bieber, whom he famously discovered on YouTube years ago. “We worked together for so long and we had such extreme success,” Braun said.

“I think you get to a point as a man where you want to show the world you can do it on your own, and I completely respect that. I think at this point, that’s what he’s doing.”

Braun acknowledged that their bond isn’t what it used to be: “[It’s] not the same that it was,” he admitted.

Despite the change, Braun spoke warmly of their shared journey. “We were able to achieve some amazing things, and I’m very proud of what we achieved and always rooting for him,” he said. The split reportedly came after Bieber sold his entire music catalogue, following reports of growing debt due to his canceled Justice tour.

An audit obtained by TMZ earlier this year revealed Bieber still owes Braun over USD 8.8 million, stemming from a loan Braun provided when the singer accrued significant tour-related debt. Sources also reported concerns about Bieber’s financial habits, with insiders claiming the singer’s spending was “out of control” and his inner circle feared watching him “disintegrate.”

Braun further explained that he himself had been ready for change: “At that point it had been a couple years where I knew I wanted to do something else, and I wanted to find out who I was. The writing was on the wall,” he said.

While their professional relationship may have shifted, Braun made it clear there’s no bad blood. “Myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him,” he said. Meanwhile, Bieber has yet to publicly comment on Braun’s latest remarks, leaving fans to wonder if there’s more to the story behind their high-profile split.

