'Was In Hospital For Six Weeks': Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Haters Revealing Her Grief And Health Condition After Being Criticized For Being Too Skinny

Kate Beckinsale recently disclosed a serious health problem she went through, which led to her prolonged hospitalization earlier this year. She explained that great stress and sorrow caused a hole in her esophagus, leading to vomiting blood.

Kate Beckinsale claps back at criticism, revealing her health issues

Kate Beckinsale, 50, responded to a video that claimed that she acted “non-age appropriately.” She was also criticized for being too skinny, and many asked her to put on some weight.

The actress narrated how her emotional distress had affected her weight and health greatly. According to her, accumulated stress due to witnessing the sudden death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and learning about her mother’s stage four cancer diagnosis made her lose quite a lot of weight.

She stated that this grief made her sick for six weeks because there was a hole in her esophagus that caused her to throw up too much blood.

Her comment on the video read, “No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly; my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief quite quickly.” She further added, “I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood."

Kate Beckinsale also clapped back at the haters and added, “I found eating very hard, and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father. So I’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass."

Advertisement

Kate Beckinsale's health update

In March, she began posting pictures and videos from what appeared to be a hospital stay on social media without mentioning why she was admitted.

These posts included visits from Myf, her dog, as well as balloons sent by friends and family members. By early April, she was home again and had taken down every post relating to her time in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Beckinsale's stepfather died at age 87 last January after being ill briefly with miscellaneous illnesses. The actress paid tribute to him via an Instagram post dated April 20, which would have seen him reach 88. The English actress reflected on the last Christmas they had together and felt bad that their usual birthday merriments were not there.

ALSO READ: Kate Beckinsale Is Back On Red Carpet After Extended Hospital Stay; Here’s Her Health Update