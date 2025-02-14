When Kate Beckinsale Revealed Getting Harressed on Set Amid Blake Lively's Claims Against Justin Baldoni: 'When a Woman...'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively shocking sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni filed on 31 December 2024, took the world by storm. Although the actress is still involved in the legal battle which has gotten messy since Baldoni’s retaliatory filings, her lawsuit prompted some of her contemporaries to speak up.

Kate Beckinsale being one of the alleged victims of on-set harassment opened up about her experience after Lively’s lawsuit allegations went viral. In a since-deleted video post on her Instagram, the Pearl Harbour actress claimed to have been “assaulted” and “felt up” on film sets.

She also alleged that derogatory terms like “c*nt” and “a b**ch” were used when she complained about the behavior. Beckinsale admitted that despite never having met Lively or her husband Ryan Reynolds, she has been following the “situation”, most likely referring to the legal drama between the Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni.

According to the Serendipity actress, the situation highlights how a “machine that goes into effect” whenever a woman complains about something that is legitimately offensive, humiliating, and harmful, regardless of the type of industry.

In the video, she alleged of having around “47 million stories” like the one that was brought to light through Lively’s legal action. She opened up about one of her experiences at 18 when she was “felt up” by someone she trusted from the crew of the movie set.

Beckinsale recalled reaching out to the project’s unnamed “lead” actress who is known to be an ardent supporter of women but her plea for help was brushed off. “I went to another actress, crying, and said I’d just been assaulted by this man and again told, ‘No, you haven’t been,’” she revealed.

In addition to this story, she recalled the two times she was put in “unsafe situations” for a shoot and the time she had to endure the behavior of her “drunk” costar.