Kelly Clarkson Steps Back From Stage to Take Care of Her Kids Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Illness

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is stepping away from her Las Vegas residency to prioritize her family. On Wednesday, August 6, the singer revealed that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ill and she wants to be there for their children, daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington Alexander, 8.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Kelly Clarkson wrote, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.” She added, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Clarkson apologizes to fans for postponement

Clarkson shared her appreciation to fans who had purchased tickets for the remaining shows. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” she wrote.

The Stronger singer has been performing a series of shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Her August Studio Sessions were part of an extended run following the success of her previous residency dates.

Kelly Clarkson’s decision resonates with many working parents

Clarkson’s announcement highlights the delicate balance many working parents strive to maintain. In a March 2024 appearance on "Not Gonna Lie," a podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce, Clarkson spoke about co-parenting with Blackstock and discussed the challenges of being a working mom.

“There’s a lot that I keep in because…co-parenting is fun,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, he couldn’t come because this,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for seven years before their split in June 2020. They welcomed two children during their marriage. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in 2022.

In a January 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Clarkson reflected on how difficult the divorce was. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” she said, referring to her album Chemistry, which captured much of that emotional period.

