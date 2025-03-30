King Charles III Releases First Statement Since His Hospitalization Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment; Know Why He's 'Shocked and Saddened'

King Charles III issued the first statement since his hospitalization for the cancer treatment. The monarch was mentioned to be shocked and saddened over the loss of life and property in the Myanmar earthquake. The head of the state was reported to be admitted to the hospital after complaining of discomfort due to the side effects of his ongoing treatment.

The monarch took to the Instagram stories of Buckingham Palace to pay his condolences for the deceased in the natural disaster. The statement read, “My wife [Queen Camilla] and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.”

He further mentioned, “I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.”

The royal member concluded by sending his “deepest possible sympathies” to the country.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared with The Sun two days ago that the king had been hospitalized following the scheduled and ongoing medical treatment. They mentioned that the father of two was under observation and hence, the king’s afternoon engagements were put on hold.

Advertisement

The source further revealed that the monarch had returned to Clarence House. In another statement by the palace, it was mentioned, “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.