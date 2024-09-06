TRIGGER WARNING: This article contaisn references to homicide.

Oscar nominees are set to star together as leads in a limited series about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. The drama, tentatively named JonBenét Ramsey, will feature Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen. Paramount+ announced that the upcoming series will delve into the cold case that captivated the nation, with McCarthy and Owen playing Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, respectively.

The show is being developed in conjunction with the approaching 30th anniversary of the six-year-old's still-unsolved murder. The series will follow the family before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation.

The show serves to convey the complex details of the case, the fierce public curiosity, and the emotional toll it had on the Ramsey family. JonBenét Ramsey promises an engaging and nuanced portrayal of this timeless American mystery thanks to the skill of McCarthy and Owen and the experience of the creative team.

Producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios together with creator Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra), are behind the Yellowstone series.

The writers are LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach, who also sold the concept to MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Furthermore, four of the eight episodes in the series will be directed by Presumptive Innocent's Anne Sewitsky.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenét, a six-year-old pageant contestant, was discovered beaten and murdered in the basement of her Boulder, Colorado, home. An autopsy determined that the victim had been strangled, and the case was declared homicidal.

At first, Boulder police suspected that JonBenét's mother, Patsy, wrote the ransom note and that her parents faked the note and the child's body to hide the murder. John and Patsy, her parents, were cleared of suspicion in the case, but Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett claimed in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE that the "exoneration" ruling was "misleading."



Since then, the investigation into her death has been ongoing and has been frequently presented on television

