Met Gala 2025 Livestream Attracts Over 1 Billion Global Viewers; Sees 109 Percent Growth From 2024

This year's Met Gala, held on May 5, 2025, wasn’t only rich in theme but also in worldwide viewership. The event became one of the internet’s major topics of discussion, so it's safe to assume that its view count was remarkably high.

According to a report by Variety, the Met Gala surpassed 1 billion global views across platforms. The publication noted that, as of Wednesday, the event’s videos on Vogue's website and the YouTube channel had garnered 1.2 billion worldwide views.

The outlet noted that the May 5 event's night-of audience grew 109% compared to last year. The report also mentioned that the 1.2 billion views included replays of some of the most iconic looks on the Met steps, representing a 10% global and 23% domestic boost year-over-year.

This year, the Met Gala followed the theme Superfine: Tayloring Black Style. And those who attended truly did not disappoint, they understood the assignment and served unforgettable looks on the blue carpet.

The co-chairs for the events were Anna Wintour , ASAP Rocky , Colmon Domingo , Pharrell Williams , Lewis Hamilton, and honorary chair, LeBron James , who couldn't attend the event because of an injury.

Many netizens couldn't get over the outfits that were worn by Damson Idris, Rihanna , ASAP Rocky, Kim Kardashian , Diljit Dosanjh , Andre 3000 , Janelle Monae, Kylie Jenner , Zendaya , Teyana Taylor, and many others.

The hype around the event escalated after Rihanna announced her third pregnancy ahead of the Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

As always, the songstress did not disappoint with her Met Gala look. Staying true to the theme, Rihanna wore a Marc Jacobs ensemble that included a black crop jacket, bustier bodysuit, a black pin-striped tailored skirt with a bustle, and a polka-dot satin cravat. Her hat was created by Jacobs in partnership with Stephen Jones, according to Vogue.

