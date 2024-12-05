Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book Breaks Sales Records: See the Opening Weekend Numbers HERE
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book became the second highest-selling book in its opening week, achieving record-breaking sales during its debut weekend, with exclusive availability at Target.
Despite being available exclusively through Target, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book had a record-breaking opening weekend, selling 814,000 copies on Friday and Saturday. The figure comes from Circana BookScan, widely regarded as one of the most reliable trackers of weekly physical book sales.
Swift’s book ranks as the second highest-selling book in a single week since BookScan began tracking sales in 2001. The only non-fiction book ahead of the pop superstar’s release is Barack Obama’s A Promised Land.
According to the Associated Press, the former U.S. President’s book sold 816,000 copies during its debut week in 2020. Unlike Swift’s book, which was tracked for just two days before BookScan closed its weekly figures, Obama’s book benefitted from a longer tracking period after its Tuesday release on November 17, 2020. Also, it was available through multiple retailers.
Target and Swift’s representatives are expected to wait until a full seven days of sales have elapsed before reporting their own figures.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Target ordered 2 million copies of the book, a 256-page hardcover photo album priced at $39.99. The book skipped traditional publishing routes and is officially listed as a product of Taylor Swift Publications.
In addition, Swift is enjoying blockbuster first-week sales of the vinyl and CD editions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released concurrently with the book on Black Friday. The four LP and two CD sets are also Target exclusives.
Official first-week sales numbers for the album won’t be available until Sunday, when Billboard and Luminate release data for the sales week ending Thursday.
