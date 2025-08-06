My Life With the Walterboys Season 2: Who Will Jackie Choose Between Cole and Alex?

My Life With the Walterboys is set to return to the screens with season 2. The trailer for the upcoming bunch of episodes has been dropped by Netflix, and Jackie yet again finds herself confused between the brothers, Cole and Alex.

After the cliffhanger first season, the fans highly anticipated the return of Nikki Rodriguez’s Jackie to Colorado and into the Walter family. Alongside Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde will also reprise their roles as lead characters.

What can fans expect from My Life With the Walterboys season 2?

After complicating bonds with the Walter brothers, Jackie heads back to New York for the summer, trying to move on from her past. The trailer opens with Jackie claiming his relationships to be “complicated” when asked. Moreover, the fans could witness Jackie trying to make amends with Alex while keeping her distance from Cole.

As for the plot, the official logline of the new season reads that for Jackie, “fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex—who changed a lot over the summer—isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting).

It further states, “Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn’t quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.”

The additional cast members joining the three leads include Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, and Alix West Lefler, among others.

My Life With the Walterboys season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from August 28.

