17 best shows to watch on Netflix: Breaking Bad, The Crown to Squid Game

Netflix offers a wide variety of shows to suit every taste. Whether you like critically acclaimed dramas and thrillers or lighthearted comedies and anime series, you have landed at the right place. We are here to present you with 17 of the best shows to watch on the OTT platform.

1. Breaking Bad

Director/Creator- Vince Gilligan

Cast- Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk

Duration- 5 seasons, 62 episodes

Breaking Bad follows Walter White, a mild-mannered and dispirited high school chemistry teacher. After being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, he decides to use his expertise to produce and sell crystal meth.

2. Squid Game

Director/Creator- Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast- Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun

Duration- 3 seasons, 22 episodes

Starring Lee Jung-jae, this South Korean dystopian survival thriller drama television series revolves around a secret organization that recruits 456 people who are all in severe debt. They are compelled to compete in a series of deadly children's games.

3. Wednesday

Director/Creator- Tim Burton

Cast- Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, and Emma Myer

Duration- 1 season and 8 episodes

Wednesday, a supernatural mystery comedy television series, is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 15 years ago. The second season, consisting of 8 episodes, will arrive in two parts in August and September this year.

4. Stranger Things

Director/Creator- The Duffer Brothers

Cast- Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery

Duration- 4 seasons, 34 episodes

Stranger Things chronicles a group of young friends who encounter supernatural forces and secret government experiments. It is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The fifth season will premiere in November and December this year.

5. The Crown

Director/Creator- Peter Morgan

Cast- Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce

Duration- 6 seasons, 60 episodes

This historical drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, spanning almost six decades from her marriage in 1947 to the early 21st century. It offers a fictionalized glimpse into the political rivalries, romances, and world-shaping events that defined her reign.

6. Money Heist

Director/Creator- Álex Pina

Cast- Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, and Esther Acebo

Duration: 5 seasons, 41 episodes

A criminal mastermind, known as The Professor, assembles a team of eight robbers to carry out the biggest heist in Spain’s history. The Spanish series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain and another on the Bank of Spain.

7. Sakamoto Days

Director/Creator- Masaki Watanabe

Voice Cast- Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin, and Akari Kitō as Lu

Duration: 1 season, 15 episodes

The anime follows Taro Sakamoto, a legendary hitman who retires from the criminal underworld to marry and open a convenience store with his family. The 16th episode will arrive on August 12 this year.

8. Sweet Tooth

Director/Creator- Jim Mickle

Cast- Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, and Will Forte

Duration- 3 seasons, 24 episodes

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the fantasy drama series follows the story of Gus, a naive and sheltered deer-boy hybrid. After his father's death, he leaves his secluded home to find his mother.

9. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

Director/Creator- Jamie Crawford

Cast- Gavin Rossdale, Jonathan Davis, and Fatboy Slim

Duration- 1 season, 3 episodes

This docuseries goes behind the scenes of the infamous music festival, Woodstock '99. The festival was meant to celebrate peace and love, but instead descended into three days of chaos, violence, and destruction.

10. The Survivors

Director/Creators- Cherie Nowlan and Ben Lucas

Cast- Yerin Ha, Charlie Vickers, Miriama Smith, Robyn Malcolm, and Damien Garvey

Duration- 1 season, 6 episodes

The series follows Kieran Elliott, a resident of the coastal town of Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, who returns to live with his family after 15 years following a deadly storm hits the bay. It was based on Jane Harper's 2020 novel of the same name.

11. The Night Agent

Director/Creator- Shawn Ryan

Cast- Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, and Fola Evans-Akingbola

Duration- 2 seasons, 20 episodes

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent chronicles the story of FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government.

12. Sirens

Director/Creator- Molly Smith Metzler

Cast- Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton, and Bill Camp

Duration- 1 season, 5 episodes

Set throughout a single weekend at a luxurious beach estate, Sirens is a dark comedy limited series. It is about two estranged sisters, one of whom is an assistant to a billionaire. The other sister, concerned about her sister's well-being, infiltrates the billionaire's opulent estate.

13. The Eternaut

Director/Creator- Bruno Stagnaro

Cast- Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, and Ariel Staltar

Duration- 1 season, 6 episodes

This sci-fi series is based on an iconic Argentine graphic novel. It focuses on a handful of survivors of a deadly alien invasion in Buenos Aires.

14. Blood of Zeus

Director/Creator- Charley Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides

Voice Cast- Derek Phillips, Jessica Henwick, Jason O'Mara, Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexis, and Mamie Gummer

Duration- 3 seasons, 24 episodes

This animated series centers on Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, who must fight to save both Olympus and Earth from a demonic army.

15. You

Director/Creator- Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble

Cast- Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle, and Lukas Gage

Duration- 5 seasons, 50 episodes

This psychological thriller follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a charming and highly intelligent bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with the women he falls in love with.

16. The Four Seasons

Director/Creator- Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield

Cast- Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo

Duration- 1 season, 8 episodes

This American comedy-drama series follows a group of friends who go on vacation together every season, and whose dynamic is disrupted when one of them leaves his wife for a much younger woman. It is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name.

17. Black Mirror

Director/Creator- Charlie Brooker

Cast- Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jesse Plemons, and Miley Cyrus

Duration- 7 seasons, 32 episodes

Inspired by The Twilight Zone, a TV series, this sci-fi anthology series has seven seasons in addition to the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Each episode is a standalone story exploring a different facet of the modern world's obsession with technology and the dark side of its advancements.

Which show is your favorite amongst the aforementioned ones?

