Philip Lowrie Dies at 88: All About Coronation Street Icon Who Held Guinness World Record for Longest TV Role Gap

Philip Lowrie, who played the role of Dennis Tanner in ITV’s Coronation Street, died at the age of 88 on Friday (April 25), his publicist, Mario Renzullo, confirmed in a statement to ITV News on Saturday. Describing Lowrie as "a cornerstone of storytelling", Renzullo said that his death "marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap."

Born Colin Philip Lowrie in 1936 in Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, he took elocution lessons to overcome a childhood stammer problem. He later studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) for three years.

At the young age of 24, Lowrie debuted as Dennis Tanner in the first episode of Coronation Street. Lowrie was a regular cast member on the show until 1968. Lowrie’s character was seen as a national heartthrob at the time, all thanks to his roguish role.

During this period, he also tried his luck in music and released "I Might Have Known" in 1963; however, it didn't grab much attention.

After a 43-year absence, Lowrie returned to Coronation Street in 2011, reprising his role as Dennis Tanner. This comeback earned him a Guinness World Record for the longest gap between appearances as the same character on television. He made his final appearance as Dennis Tanner in July 2014.

"I’ve always been proud to have been a member of the original cast of Coronation Street," Lowrie said in 2011 after getting the world record certificate. "Now I’m doubly proud to be honored in the Guinness World Records book."

Lowrie's world record was beaten in October 2022 by William Russell, who appeared in Doctor Who after a 57-year gap.

The British actor also appeared on comedian Victoria Wood's television shows, including As Seen on TV and Wood and Walters. His stage credits include performances in the West End, The Mousetrap, Klever in The Case of the Frightened Lady, and Eric in The Lady Vanishes.

Lowrie also did the voiceover for Fifteen to One on Channel 4 and played Mr. Lakin in the ITV series Home Fires in 2015.

