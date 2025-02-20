Alan Ritchson's Reacher Season 3: When and Where to Watch Episode 4 of the Prime Video Series?
The third season of Reacher is already doing rounds on the internet. With fans already waiting for more, here are the details that you need to know about the Prime Video series' episode 4.
Reacher fans are filled with excitement to watch their huge snapping machine back in action. With a few episodes already being released on Prime Video, the action-packed series is about to bring more.
For those who do not know, the third season of Reacher was released on the platform on February 20, 2025. Not so surprisingly, the series released its first three episodes from the latest season together. Moreover, for the ones in the UK anticipating new episodes, they will be out for you at 8 am GMT.
With that, fans are now wondering when they will get a chance to see the fourth episode of Reacher. As per GamesRadar, the fourth episode from season 3 of Reacher will be released on February 27. The new episode will be out on Prime Video at 12 am PT/3 am ET.
Following the first three, Reacher will release each of its episodes one by one every Thursday. This cycle will continue from mid-February to late March.
Here are the names of each episode and their release schedule.
- Reacher season 3 episode 1 'Persuader': February' 20 (out now!)
- Reacher season 3 episode 2 'Truckin': February 20 (out now!)
- Reacher season 3 episode 3 'Number 2 with a Bullet': February 20 (out now!)
- Reacher season 3 episode 4 'Dominique': February 27
- Reacher season 3 episode 5 'Smackdown': March 6
- Reacher season 3 episode 6 'Smoke on the Water': March 13
- Reacher season 3 episode 7 'L.A. Story': March 20
- Reacher season 3 episode 8 'Unfinished Business': March 27
With 8 mind-blowing episodes, get ready to be back on a trail of action and mystery. For those unversed, season 3 of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, is only available on Amazon Prime Video.
Reacher Season 3 Release: When Will Episode 1 of Alan Ritchson's Action-Packed Series Drop on Prime Video? Find Out