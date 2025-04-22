The Bold and the Beautiful April 21 Episode Recap: Steffy Reels From Liam’s Shocking Diagnosis
Steffy sobs over Liam’s inoperable terminal illness while the latter spends quality time with their daughter. Check out the complete recap of The Bold and the Beautiful April 21 episode!
Liam shared a heartfelt moment with his daughter while Steffy cried bitterly in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam has been hospitalized ever since he fainted in front of Bill’s mansion. In the previous episode, it was revealed that Liam’s brain disease is terminal with no chances of survival.
Finn told the news to his wife, Setffy, leaving her utterly devastated. Liam is Steffy’s ex and the father of her daughters, Kelly and Beth. As if the revelation wasn’t emotional enough, Kelly and Liam grow closer after sharing a heartwarming father-daughter dance.
The duo decided to skip the school event for a cozy at-home dance with the presence of Steffy. In today’s episode, Kelly couldn’t stop gushing over her father for showing up for her and Liam – unbeknownst to his condition – assured that he’d always be there for her.
The irony struck Steffy like an arrow in her heart, leaving her teary-eyed. Kelly asked her mother to click a picture of her with Liam. Steffy couldn’t hide her emotions any longer, prompting Kelly to ask what the matter was.
She assured her that it was happy tears that came pouring after watching the family together. Elsewhere, Finn informed Grace and Bridget that he dropped the truth bomb on Steffy. He again insisted on a solution to Liam’s medical condition.
However, they assured him that the mass formed in his brain was inoperable. Finn continued to express his disbelief over the shocking development until he received a text from Setffy that said Liam was at their place. Finn rushed home.
Back at home, Liam spends more time with Kelly while Steffy bitterly sobs over the helpless situation. “This has to be a mistake,” she tells Finn, rendering him speechless. What will happen leading up to Liam’s inevitable death? Stay tuned for updates!