Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Time: When and Where To Watch Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s Netflix Series
Nobody Wants This Season 2 releases on Netflix on October 23, 2025. Here’s the full release time, episode count, cast details, and what fans can expect from Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s new season.
The wait is finally over for fans of Nobody Wants This! Season 2 of the hit Netflix comedy-drama is set to premiere on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with all 10 new episodes releasing at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.
The second season continues the story of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as they navigate the realities of love, commitment, and faith. Following the success of Season 1, the show returns with both familiar and new faces, exploring how relationships evolve when romance meets real-life challenges.
When will Nobody Wants This Season 2 release on Netflix?
Netflix will drop all episodes of Nobody Wants This Season 2 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on October 23, 2025. The new season will feature 10 episodes, just like the first season. Fans can binge-watch the series in one go as all episodes will be available globally on the streaming platform.
What to expect from Nobody Wants This Season 2?
The new season focuses on Joanne and Noah’s relationship as they learn what it takes to make love last beyond the early spark. Creator Erin Foster explained, “It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle milestones in the first few months.”
Actor Adam Brody added, “In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don’t know. The show explores what each character should do, what sacrifices are worth it, and how they grow together.”
Season 2 will also dive deeper into Joanne’s consideration of converting to Judaism, while Noah faces a big career decision about a job at Temple Chai.
Here’s the Nobody Wants This Season 2 cast list
- Returning cast members include:
- Kristen Bell as Joanne
- Adam Brody as Noah
- Justine Lupe as Morgan
- Timothy Simons as Sasha
- Jackie Tohn as Esther
- Michael Hitchcock as Henry
- Stephanie Faracy as Lynne
- Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan
- Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
- Sherry Cola as Ashley
- D’Arcy Carden as Ryann
New faces joining Season 2 are:
- Leighton Meester as Abby, Joanne’s middle school rival and Instagram influencer
- Miles Fowler as one of Noah’s Matzah Baller teammates
- Alex Karpovsky as an overly confident rabbi
- Arian Moayed as a charming psychotherapist
Interestingly, Leighton Meester is Adam Brody’s real-life wife, adding an extra layer of fun for viewers.
