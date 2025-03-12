The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Defy Steffy to Protect Luna?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 12, reveal intense conflicts and emotional pleas as Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) begs John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) for help. Meanwhile, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) lashes out at Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) in a shocking confrontation. With emotions running high and secrets unraveling, tensions are set to explode.

At the Spencer mansion, chaos erupts as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig), and Finn arrive to confront Luna. Steffy, along with her parents, believes Luna belongs behind bars, but Luna desperately pleads with Finn to intervene.

As she tearfully calls him “Dad” and begs for mercy, Finn is left torn. Part of him wants to protect his daughter, making up for lost time, but standing by Luna will only infuriate Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor further. Luna warns that returning to prison would be a nightmare, yet Steffy argues she must face real consequences rather than living in comfort at the Spencer estate.

Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) eventually arrives, raising the question of whether Luna will be taken back into custody or if legal complications will prevent her return to prison. Whatever the outcome, Finn will be caught between his love for Luna and his loyalty to Steffy.

Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) questions Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) about her sudden empathy for Poppy. Sheila admits she relates to Poppy’s struggles as a mother desperate for connection. However, when Sheila learns that Poppy not only slept with Finn but also hid Luna’s paternity for years, her sympathetic stance may shift into outrage.

Back at the hospital, Li is already on the warpath. Now armed with the truth about Poppy’s deception, she unleashes her full fury. As she confronts her sister over sleeping with Finn and keeping Luna’s parentage a secret, her anger reaches dangerous levels. In a shocking moment, Li backs Poppy against the wall and attempts to strangle her, setting up a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

With Finn caught in the middle, Luna’s fate hanging in the balance, and Li’s rage boiling over, the drama is at an all-time high. Will Finn risk everything to save Luna? Can Poppy escape Li’s wrath? And will Sheila take matters into her own hands once she learns the full truth? Stay tuned for all the twists and betrayals on The Bold and the Beautiful.