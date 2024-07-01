The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Poppy Prove Bill Is Luna's Dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 1, reveal intense drama as Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) and Tom Starr (Clint Howard) clash over the paternity of Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). With tensions high, Poppy stands her ground against Tom's assertions, determined to prove that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is Luna's true father.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

At Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) apartment, Poppy Nozawa confronts Tom Starr once more, reminding him to keep his distance. Tom, however, insists that Luna is their daughter, reigniting the conflict. Poppy fights back, pointing to a recent DNA test confirming Bill Spencer as Luna's father.

Tom, skeptical of the DNA results, accuses Poppy of manipulating the test to benefit from the Spencer fortune. He suggests that if Luna were truly a Spencer heir, Poppy would have pursued Bill long ago. Tom might even demand a share of the wealth, convinced that Poppy has fabricated the paternity story.

Their history is complicated, with Poppy having been Tom’s groupie at the same festival where she met Bill. Despite initial doubts about the timing of Luna's conception, Poppy later claimed Bill was the father. However, Tom challenges this, proposing another paternity test and threatening to reveal his suspicions to Luna if Poppy doesn't comply.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continue their tense faceoff. Steffy encourages Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to move on with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and to distance himself from Hope. Thomas defends Hope's role in Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life, but Steffy gloats about Paris stepping into a maternal role, potentially reducing Hope's influence.

As Poppy and Tom's battle over Luna's paternity intensifies, Hope and Steffy's rivalry adds another layer of drama. With accusations flying and emotions running high, The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode filled with revelations and conflicts.

