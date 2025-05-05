The Four Seasons: Who Dies in Netflix Show Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Coleman Domingo, and More? Season 2 Possibility Explored

Disclaimer: This story contains spoilers from The Four Seasons S1.

Netflix’s The Four Seasons is nothing less than an entertainer. The show will get you hooked from the start to the end as it explores relationships, friendships, and much more. Not to mention, the cast—including Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Coleman Domingo—is what makes it more special

If you are not aware, in the show’s storyline, a major pivot happens when one important character dies. This character is other than Nick, played by Carell.

In the seventh episode, Carell’s romantic interest, Ginny, played by Erika Henningsen, complains that he was not fully in the moment, present, with her friends. This happens to be the last conversation before he passes away in a severe car crash on a late-night trip to the grocery store.

The last episode mainly revolves around Nick’s funeral. In it, another character involved Ginny, Danny, played by Domingo, Kate, played by Fey, and others wrestle with how to memorialize him.

The show does not fail to capture people’s attention. So, after watching season 1, it's only natural for the fans to have high anticipation and high hopes for the upcoming season.

But it seems that the audience may have to wait for it because Netflix has not yet announced if the next season of the show will be renewed or not.

For the people who may not have watched the show, as per IMDb, the show is about “three suburban couples vacationing together each season, but tensions arise when one couple splits up and the husband brings a much younger woman on subsequent trips.”

Apart from the abovementioned, the show also features Kerri Kenny Silver, Marco Calvani, Will Forte, and many others.

