The Last of Us Creator Reveals Possibility of More Seasons For Pedro Pascal Starrer: ‘It Will Come to…’

As anticipation builds for the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, co-creator Craig Mazin has hinted at the possible length of the series. Speaking at the season 2 premiere red carpet event in Los Angeles, Mazin stated that the number of seasons will depend on the existing storylines of the video games and that he and co-creator Neil Druckmann have no plans to extend beyond them.

During the event on March 24, Mazin revealed that he and Druckmann have a clear sense of how long the series will run. When asked whether they would create original storylines if they exhausted the material from The Last of Us games before a potential sequel is released, Mazin was firm in his response: “No.”

“No, Neil and I really are focused on telling the story that's there, and it will come to an end, whether it is in season 3 or season 4,” Mazin, 53, explained. “I’m not sure how I can top this. So if there’s more or less of this to happen, other people will carry it forward. And I’ll go make tiny, tiny little things. Two people talking in a room, in a warm room.”

The HBO series, which premiered in January 2023, is adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name. Season 1 followed Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel, and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie as they navigated a post-apocalyptic world where Ellie’s immunity to a deadly fungal infection made her a key figure in humanity’s survival. The critically acclaimed first season earned 24 Emmy nominations, winning eight, including a guest acting award for Nick Offerman.

Advertisement

Reflecting on lessons learned from season 1, Mazin noted that the team had improved their portrayal of the infected creatures. “We got much better at how to portray the infected onscreen because we’re learning as we go,” he said. “I think the success of season 1 just reinforced that the way we followed our hearts was the right way to go for season 2.”

The upcoming season, premiering on April 13, will likely adapt storylines from The Last of Us Part II (2020) and introduce new characters, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Fans can expect a deeper exploration of the world and its complex relationships, continuing the emotional storytelling that made season 1 a standout.

Mazin also reflected on the impact of the show, particularly episode 3, which depicted the touching love story between survivalists Bill and Frank. “People will send emails, particularly around our third episode last season, that were just so moving,” he shared. “A lot of gay people talked about watching it with their parents and their fathers, who then finally went, ‘Oh.’ That was so moving, and just made me think okay, I wasn’t here on this planet for nothing. I did a little something.”

Advertisement

The Last of Us is currently streaming on Max, with season 2 set to premiere on April 13.

ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s Relationship Change Following NFL Star’s Visit to White House? Reports Predict