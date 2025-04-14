The Pitt Garners 10 Million Views on Max for Debut Run, Becoming Top 3 on OTT Platform as Fans Await Season 2

Max’s latest series, The Pitt, became an unexpected breakout hit for the streamer, garnering 10 million views in its debut season. The Noah Wyle starrer medical drama continues to create hype and attract new viewers through word-of-mouth.

Warner Bros. is the producer behind this show, adding another project to its long list of hits. As per the studio, the average 10 million viewership around the world includes delayed viewing and not just the viewership on the day of its premiere.

Advertisement

Moreover, Warner Bros. revealed that the premiere episode has surpassed 16.2 million viewers as of now. The data also shows that the series witnessed 13 consecutive weeks of growth, as every new episode outperformed the previous one.

The studio usually releases specific viewership details only for the streamer’s hit shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us. This implies that The Pitt’s record-breaking views have cemented the show as one of the biggest hits for the platform.

Since the fans are already hyped for season 2, here’s what we know about it so far. Creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told The Hollywood Reporter that viewers should expect a 10-month time jump for Season 2, which will take place over the Fourth-of-July holiday.

The time jump will allow Wyle’s character, Dr. Robby, to cope with everything that went down in the finale episode of season one. “When we come back, a lot of story has transpired between our characters, and so we get a chance to catch up,” Gemmill added.

Advertisement

The show follows the daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle “personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients,” as per the official synopsis.

The Pitt is available to stream on Max.