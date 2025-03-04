The Young and The Restless March 3 Episode Recap: Amy Urges Damian To Get To Know Nate

On March 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane go over to Sally and Billy’s place, where they compliment their house. Billy makes sure to credit Salyl for decorating the place.

Further, Diane asks Jack to restore his faith in her the way Billy did with Sally. Then Billy raises a toast to Jack, which in a way shows their love for each other; then Jack also raises a toast, where he appreciates Billy.

Diane and Billy then talk about Phyllis, where he expresses his confidence in her abilities. Billy then recalled being out of contact with her. After Diane and Jack leave, Billy asks Sally if his decision about Phyllis is wrong, and Sally speculates that Daine may be correct. Billy then ponders why Phyllis was not in contact.

Nate, Devon, and Lily celebrate at the Penthouse over their professional achievement. Lily confesses that Victor was correct about her belongings there. Then she says to them that Damian did not own the companies he claimed to, but it was Arabesque, which, as owned by Aristotle Dumas, was the one controlling them. Nate got to thinking why this information did not come through the private investigator.

Then Nate gets angry when Lily reveals that she asked Victor a favor, which is because she wanted to help him. He asked her to respect his boundaries.

Meanwhile, Amy and Damian meet; during their conversation, Amy expresses her hope that he understands the reason behind the actions that she took in the past. Damian apologizes for the way he reacted. While talking about his father, Amy shares that Jackson never knew that he was not Danian’s biological dad, but after she learned that she had few days left on earth, it was essential for Damian to know the truth.

Amy then talks about her next oncologist appointment and expresses that she does not have much hope of hearing good things. Damian then asks about the rest of the family; she says that she did not spend a lot of time with them but makes sure to urge him to spend time with Nate and get to know him.