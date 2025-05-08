Melissa Rauch Reunites With THIS Big Bang Theory Cast Member During Night Court Season 3 Finale; READ

The fans truly may have gotten nostalgic when their favorite Big Bang Theory cast members reunited on screen, but they should definitely watch the season finale of Night Court if they haven't already. For the unversed, the show stars Melissa Rauch.

In the series' two-episode season finale, Rauch, who plays Abby, reunited with none other than Simon Helberg. The revelation unfolded after Dan accidentally shared with Abby that her boyfriend, Jack, was planning to get down on one knee that night. This news made her excited as she waited for him to come to the office. But it was Helberg, who plays Spencer, who made an entrance.

Abby questioned him about what he was doing there. He says, “Just came by to give you this," while approaching her and kissing her on the lips. During this, Ryan makes an entry.

He asks who Spencer was. Then Spencer replied that he was her husband while showing his ring finger and his wedding band. This little reunion, along with the explosive twist that the finale took, may have surely shocked the fans.

During her conversation with TV Insider, Rauch stated that since the show began, she wanted to bring him on it and make sure that it was a “perfect role for him.”

She mentioned calling about it, and Helberg said, “I’m totally there,” adding that he was incredible, as he always is. The actress added, “We’re of course very close and he’s family to me, so we’re very much in touch, but we hadn’t been on set together since Big Bang Theory ended.”

Rauch also stated, “and to be back at Warner Brothers together on that stage, it was emotional... It just felt like going home, getting to work with him again."

But Helberg isn't the only Big Bang Theory cast member that Rauch worked with on her latest show. She also shared a screen with Mayim Bialik at the start of season 3.

