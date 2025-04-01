Spider-Man 4 Confirms Official Title And 2026 Premiere Date Starring Zendaya and Tom Holland: ‘It is Exactly…’

CinemaCon never fails to excite fans with major announcements. This time, director Destin Daniel Cretton took the stage to reveal the official title of the next Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the official name of the fourth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fourquel is set to begin filming this summer, as confirmed by Cretton, who had more surprises to share at CinemaCon.

Although Tom Holland wasn't physically present at the event in Las Vegas, the actor surprised the audience with a video message, talking about the film without giving any spoilers.

Apologizing to the attendees, Tom Holland explained that he was “halfway around the world shooting a movie.” For those unaware, the actor will next star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, and more.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” a tight-lipped Tom Holland shared with the audience.

Destin Daniel Cretton then added that he is working closely with a team of the most talented artists in the world to figure out the best direction for the character.

“We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before,” added director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi.

Advertisement

While Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned, Sadie Sink was recently announced to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.